Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
DUBAI May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
Once finalised, a settlement will resolve all outstanding criminal issues with the U.S. government in connection with the prime vendor contracts for Agility, its affiliates, employees, directors and officers, it said.
Separately, Agility also said it settled agreements with the Defense Logistics Agency resolving all pending and potential administrative claims between Agility and DLA.
Once made effective, the agreements will allow Agility to pursue new U.S. government contracts, it said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold)
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.