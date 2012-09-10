版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 18:57 BJT

PXP buys U.S. Gulf assets from BP for $5.55 bln

Sept 10 Plains Exploration & Production Co said it entered into an agreement to buy BP PLC's interests in certain deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties for $5.55 billion.

The properties were producing an estimated 59,500 barrels of oil equivalent net per day at the end of July.

