PXP buys U.S. Gulf assets from BP for $5.55 bln

BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 Plains Exploration & Production Co said it entered into an agreement to buy BP PLC's interests in certain deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties for $5.55 billion.
The properties were producing an estimated 59,500 barrels of oil equivalent net per day at the end of July.
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S