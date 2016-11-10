Poland's PZU says not interested in AB InBev beer brands

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Poland's state-run insurer PZU is not interested
in buying a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch
InBev, which include Pilsner Urquell in the Czech
Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, PZU's CEO said on
Thursday.
* "We do not intend to invest equity in this sector. We do
not aim to be a shareholder in beer assets, as we focus on our
core business," Michal Krupinski told a news conference.
* At least six indicative offers have been submitted by
industry players and buyout funds for the Anheuser-Busch InBev
beer brands in central and eastern Europe, sources said on
Tuesday. Polish juice maker Maspex Wadowice Group, Hungary's MOL
and and PZU submitted a joint offer, the sources said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)