Poland's PZU confirms talks with GE on BPH Bank sale on hold

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday that its talks with U.S. General Electric (GE) over the sale of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH were suspended, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"For now, I can confirm that we are not conducting negotiations concerning the purchase of a bank," PZU spokesman wrote in an emailed response to a Reuters question on whether talks over buying BPH failed. [ID:nW8N11L021}
The state-run PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank , which it already controls. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.