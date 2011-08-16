Qantas sticks with Boeing 787 order

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
MELBOURNE Aug 16 Qantas Airways has no plans to change its order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, after announcing it would acquire up to 110 Airbus A320 aircraft as part of a shake-up of its international business, its chief said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Alan Joyce confirmed to reporters that the airline is considering Kuala Lumpur and Singapore as a hub for a new premium airline.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.