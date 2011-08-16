版本:
Qantas sticks with Boeing 787 order

MELBOURNE Aug 16 Qantas Airways has no plans to change its order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, after announcing it would acquire up to 110 Airbus A320 aircraft as part of a shake-up of its international business, its chief said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce confirmed to reporters that the airline is considering Kuala Lumpur and Singapore as a hub for a new premium airline.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

