Qantas chooses CFM engines to power A320neo fleet

BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners Q4 net loss $1.01/unit
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SYDNEY, April 20 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Friday it has picked CFM International engines to power its fleet of 78 Airbus A320neo aircraft.
CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Snecma, would build the engines for the aircraft that would join the Qantas' low cost unit JetStar in 2016, the Australian airline said in a statement.
About half the new A320neos would replace aircraft while the rest would be used for the planned expansion, Qantas said.
The value of the order was not disclosed.
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves
* Hms holdings corp. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results