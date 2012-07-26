UPDATE 3-Qantas in Emirates tie-up talks; equity stake unlikely

* Talks limited to code-share agreement - sources
* Gulf carriers looking for edge in Australia market
* Qantas shares close up 9.6 pct
By Jane Wardell and Praveen Menon
SYDNEY/DUBAI, July 26 Australia's struggling
Qantas Airways confirmed on Thursday that it is in
talks with Dubai's Emirates about a potential
alliance, as fast-growing Gulf carriers race to expand their
passenger base.
The Australian Financial Review reported earlier that Qantas
was in talks with Emirates on a deal to help its loss-making
international division by giving the carrier access to greater
numbers of passengers from Emirates' hub in the Middle East.
A final form of any deal could vary from a straightforward
code-share arrangement - where airlines share some flights - to
a more global revenue-sharing deal, the report said, citing
unidentified sources.
Qantas confirmed talks with "Emirates, among others" while
the Dubai government-owned carrier declined to comment.
Gulf-based industry sources said that the talks were limited
to code-share agreement and that an equity stake in Qantas or
any capital injection by Emirates was not on the agenda.
Emirates, which is reaching the limits of a fast-paced
expansion plan, has long said that it would not take equity
positions in other airlines but was open to code-sharing
agreements that could see passengers ferried through Dubai.
The airline's president said in June that it may discuss a
code-sharing agreement with Qantas.
With a focus on organic growth, Emirates risks being
outpaced by its main state-backed Abu Dhabi rivals Etihad
Airways and Qatar Airways, both of which are making moves on the
Australian market.
Etihad doubled its stake in Qantas rival Virgin Australia
to 10 percent last month and Qatar Airways launched its
first service to Perth this month, saying that it also wanted to
partner with Australian carriers.
"Gulf carriers are moving down the list ... they have target
destinations and are putting together a list of hubbing
connections," said Peter Morris, chief economist at aviation
consultancy Ascend. "Emirates can never be an Asia-Pacific hub
carrier by itself, so it has to reach out to other elements."
QANTAS INTERNATIONAL LOSSES MOUNT
Increasingly, hub carriers are joining hands with so-called
"end-of-line" carriers such as Qantas, and analysts said a
tie-up would provide much needed clarity to the Australian
airline's international operations.
"The business is very challenged on a standalone basis and
they need to get a tie-up," said David Liu, head of research at
ATI Asset Management, which sold Qantas shares after a loss
warning in June.
"The sooner that's done, the sooner people get some sort of
certainty about how they are going to reduce losses in the
international division."
Qantas shares closed up 9.6 percent at A$1.09 ($1.12). They
slumped to a record low of A$0.96 last month after the company
warned of mounting losses from its international operations.
Credit ratings agency Moody's added to pressure on the
airline, saying in a statement that sustainable and profitable
international business was a major factor in the airline's
ability to maintain an investment-grade rating over time.
"A scenario involving a major tie-up with a Middle East or
Southeast Asia-based, hub carrier could alleviate some of the
strategic disadvantages that Qantas faces as an end-of-line
carrier," it said.
The Australian Financial Review said that a deal between
Qantas and Emirates would see Qantas would pull out of its
Frankfurt base, leaving London as its only port in mainland
Europe and bringing a likely end to its existing relationship
with British Airways.
Macquarie Equities aviation analyst Russell Shaw said there
was growing acknowledgement that hub carriers can service Europe
to Australia routes better, picking up passengers from multiple
European, Asian and Middle Eastern departure points.
"When you look at growth plans, it makes sense to partner
with (hub carriers), particularly as we are seeing more
competition from China carriers," Shaw said, adding that Qantas
would save up to A$6 million in capital expenditure by using
Emirates aircraft to fly from the Middle East to Europe.
In a separate report by Malaysian business weekly The Edge,
an executive at Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) was
quoted as saying that the company may revisit a joint venture
plan with Qantas after the Malaysian carrier becomes an official
member of the Oneworld Alliance in 2013.
MAS was interested in teaming up with Qantas and British
Airways to tap the Australia-to-Britain route, it said. More
than 20 airlines operate the route.