Australia govt to examine Qantas' Asia plans, privatisation rules

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
CANBERRA Aug 16 Australia Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday the government would examine Qantas Airways plan to launch two Asian-focus airlines and potentially cut 1,000 jobs to ensure it does not breach the airline's privatisation rules.
Trade union officials and a key independent senator have both said they could also seek legislative or regulatory steps to ensure Qantas, which is struggling on its long-haul international routes, does not breach its privatisation rules and remains an Australian-owned company. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry and Ed Davies)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.