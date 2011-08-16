版本:
Australia govt to examine Qantas' Asia plans, privatisation rules

CANBERRA Aug 16 Australia Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday the government would examine Qantas Airways plan to launch two Asian-focus airlines and potentially cut 1,000 jobs to ensure it does not breach the airline's privatisation rules.

Trade union officials and a key independent senator have both said they could also seek legislative or regulatory steps to ensure Qantas, which is struggling on its long-haul international routes, does not breach its privatisation rules and remains an Australian-owned company. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry and Ed Davies)

