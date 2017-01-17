REFILE-Australia's Qantas grounds 10 aircraft on overdue inspections

(Corrects dateline to Sydney)
SYDNEY Jan 17 Qantas Airways,
Australia's biggest airline, said it had grounded 10 turboprop
aircraft and cancelled some flights after failing to complete
inspections in a timely manner.
"This is an administrative issue that relates to technical
compliance and not a safety issue with the aircraft," a Qantas
spokesman said on Tuesday, without giving any further details.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the delay was
due to confusion over the need to inspect bolts that Qantas had
replaced on some of its 31 Q400s following a directive from the
aircraft maker Bombardier Inc to do so.
The airline reported the issue to Australia's Civil Aviation
Safety Authority once it realised the new bolts had to be
checked after a deadline for inspections had lapsed, said the
person, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the
matter.
The 76-seat Qantas Q400s fly regional routes on Australia's
east coast under its QantasLink brand.
"We are rebooking affected customers on alternative flights
and apologise for the inconvenience," the Qantas spokesman said.
"Disruption is expected to be minimal aircraft have
already started returning to service."
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)