UPDATE 7-Qantas overhauls with $9 bln fleet order

* Qantas says time ripe for fundamental shake-up
* Premium Asia airline, Japan-based budget carrier planned
* Up to 1,000 jobs could be lost, including 200 pilots
* Planned job losses spur unions to call for talks
* Transport minister to review overhaul
By Michael Smith
SYDNEY, Aug 16 Australia's Qantas Airways
(QAN.AX) is setting up two new airlines in Asia and ordering $9
billion of new Airbus EAD.PA aircraft as part of a do-or-die
makeover to salvage its loss-making international business.
Qantas will also cut 1,000 jobs in Australia as it shifts
its focus to the world's fastest-growing aviation market,
triggering threats by unions to block the move and a government
pledge to scrutinise the plans.
Qantas, which has been reviewing its offshore operations to
cut costs and unprofitable routes, said it will launch a new,
premium Asian airline and a Japanese budget carrier, the latter
jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).
The new airlines will fly Airbus A320 jets, cementing their
reputation as the plane of choice on regional networks over
archrival Boeing Co. (BA.N) Qantas, which also flies Boeing's
best-selling 737 narrowbodies, plans to acquire up to 110 of
the Airbus planes, worth more than $9.4 billion.
As Qantas rebases its loss-making international operations
in Asia, it also plans to give up some of its long-haul routes
and retire older planes as well as cut jobs.
"Right now 82 out of every 100 people flying out of
Australia are choosing to fly with an airline other than
Qantas, not including Jetstar," the airline's Irish-born chief
executive, Alan Joyce, told a news conference.
Joyce has cut costs and jobs since taking the helm at
Qantas in 2008, with growth increasingly focused on the budget
offshoot Jetstar, which he ran before becoming chief
executive.
"To do nothing, or tinker around the edges, would only
guarantee the end of Qantas International in our home
Australian market. That would be a tragedy," he said, adding
that the international operation's cost base was around 20
percent higher than its major rivals.
Joyce said the new premium airline was expected to be
launched next year with an initial fleet size of 11 A320s. It
may based in Kuala Lumpur or Singapore and would not be
majority owned by Qantas, he said. China was also being
considered, one source familiar with the airline earlier told
Reuters.
Qantas has an existing relationship with Malaysia's AirAsia
(AIRA.KL), which this week agreed to swap shares with Malaysian
Airline system MASM.KL as part of a partnership deal.
Qantas shares closed down 0.33 percent at A$1.52.
"It's a prudent move," said Jason Teh, a portfolio manager
at Investors Mutual, which does not own Qantas shares.
"That's a way to get your costs down. If you know your
return on capital's going to be thin, share your capital base.
The international business is more cyclical and poses more
competitor threats than their domestic business."
POLITICAL AND UNION RESISTANCE
The plan announced by Qantas drew immediate fire from
several quarters. Australian Transport Minister Anthony
Albanese said the government will examine the plan to ensure it
does not breach the airline's privatisation rules.
"The Australian government very firmly believes in an
Australian-based and majority Australian-owned Qantas," he
said.
The Qantas Sale Act of 1992 requires the airline's
operational base and headquarters to be in Australia, foreign
ownership is capped at 49 percent and the name Qantas is
preserved. At least two-thirds of the board and its chairman
must be Australians.
Trade unions and a key independent senator have said they
could also seek legislative or regulatory steps to ensure
Qantas remains an Australian-owned company.
Qantas faces a likely escalation of industrial action at
home over the plan's estimated 1,000 job cuts, with trade
unions opposed to any move by Qantas to shift its international
operations offshore. About 200 pilot jobs were expected to be
included in the cuts.
"Until we get an assurance from Alan Joyce that future
Qantas flights will be operated by Qantas pilots, instead of
outsourced and offshored alternatives, we will be doing
everything we can to stop this destructive strategy for
Qantas's future," Barry Jackson, president of the Australian
and International Pilots Association, said in a statement.
FOCUS ON ASIA
Qantas' plan refocuses its offshore business squarely on
Asia, a region that should account for more than half of global
airline profits this year, according to the International Air
Transport Association.
Qantas plans to acquire between 106 and 110 Airbus A320
aircraft, including planes for Jetstar Japan and the new
premium Asia-based airline. Between 28 and 32 planes of these
would be current-generation A320s and the rest the
fuel-efficient, next-generation A320neo aircraft.
Airbus has scored resounding victories over Boeing with its
narrow-body A320neo aircraft, taking a commanding lead in the
single-aisle market once dominated by Boeing's 737 family.
[ID:nL3E7JG09W]
Just last month AirAsia announced a deal worth $18.2
billion at list prices for 200 A320neo planes while AMR Corp's
AMR.N American Airlines, previously an all-Boeing customer,
ordered 260 narrow-body A320 planes.
Qantas and its regional brand QantasLink have mixed fleets
with notable Boeing narrowbody and widebody presences. Jetstar
has only Airbus narrowbodies, but it has orders for Boeing 787
Dreamliners.
"I would count this as a loss for Boeing," said Richard
Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at The Teal Group, noting
Airbus has "core strength" in narrowbody markets with Asian
low-cost carriers.
Qantas also delayed the delivery of its final six A380s for
up to six years in a move aimed at conserving capital and
bolstering its balance sheet.
It said it would retire four Boeing 747s and would make no
change to its existing order of Boeing 787s.
Qantas reaffirmed its earnings guidance, though it said the
restructuring would cost more than A$350 million ($367
million).
($1 = 0.955 Australian dollar)
(Additional reporting by Rob Taylor in Canberra, Sonali Paul
and Victoria Thierberger in Melbourne and Kyle Peterson in
Chicago; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies, Matt
Driskill and Matthew Lewis)