WRAPUP 4-Qantas ordered to halt dispute after fleet grounded

(Recasts with tribunal decision, Qantas statement)
* Decision means flights may resume as early as Monday
* Qantas says 447 flights grounded, 68,000 passengers
affected
* Decision comes after PM calls for end to dispute
* World leaders at Perth meeting among those affected
* Rival airlines put on more flights
By Sonali Paul and Lincoln Feast
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Oct 31 An Australian labour
tribunal ordered Qantas Airways and its unions to
immediately terminate all industrial action and return to the
negotiating table to resolve a dispute after the airline
grounded its entire global fleet.
Fair Work Australia, an independent industrial umpire, was
appointed by the government on Saturday after Qantas took the
unprecedented step of grounding 108 aircraft, causing the
cancellation of almost 500 flights and affecting nearly 70,000
passengers by Sunday afternoon.
Qantas took the drastic action to bring to a head a
prolonged, bitter battle with its unions over pay and working
conditions and a strategy to set up two new airlines in Asia.
The national carrier, which made a pre-tax profit of $552
million in the year to June 30 , plans to cut
1,000 jobs and order $9 billion worth of new aircraft as part of
a makeover to salvage its loss-making international business.
The tribunal said Qantas and the unions now have 21 days to
negotiate a settlement before binding arbitration may be
imposed. Qantas had wanted industrial action terminated, while
unions had sought a temporary suspension.
"We are pleased that after 24 hours of turmoil that common
sense will be restored to the aviation and tourism sectors of
Australia," Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said in televised
remarks.
Union representatives said they would work with Qantas to
resume flights as soon as possible.
The grounding had angered stranded passengers and the
government, overshadowing Prime Minister Julia Gillard's hosting
of a summit of Commonwealth leaders in the western city of
Perth.
Earlier, Gillard told reporters she had convened the crisis
hearing because of concerns about damage to the economy and had
called on the airline and union to quickly end the industrial
action.
Almost 20 leaders had been booked to fly out with Qantas,
but Gillard said most had made alternate flight plans.
BOLD, UNBELIEVABLE DECISION
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce estimated the "bold
decision, an unbelievable decision" to ground the fleet would
cost the company A$20 million ($21.4 million) a day.
The airline said it would be at least midday on Monday
before flights resumed. It would issue an update later on
Monday.
"We will be getting our aircraft back up in the air as soon
as we possibly can," Joyce said in a statement after the ruling.
"It could be as early as Monday afternoon on a limited
schedule with the approval of the regulator," he said.
"I apologise to all Qantas passengers that have been
impacted by the industrial action by unions over the past few
months and in particular the past few days."
The panel deliberated for more than 12 hours as lawyers for
the airline, union and government questioned executives and
advisers and made submissions.
Qantas' shares, which have underperformed the wider market,
could fall further after the escalation of hostilities with the
unions.
"If they are not on a trading halt I would expect them to
come under a bit of downward pressure, because it is going to
have a financial impact and there has been a lot of talk about
damage to the brand," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG
Markets.
Bringing the matter to a head, he said, was understandable.
"It's obviously proved unpopular with people stranded around
the globe but in the long-run, and (Joyce) is looking beyond the
next week, it's probably the right thing to do."
Shares in Qantas have fallen almost 40 percent this year,
underperforming an 8 percent fall in the benchmark index
.
Qantas said a series of rolling stoppages by unions had cost
the airline almost A$70 million since September and driven down
bookings, threatening its survival.
The Qantas dispute is the latest in a tide of industrial
unrest as unions press for a greater share of profits amid tight
labour markets and a boom in resource prices.
It had threatened to become the most significant disruption
to Australian aviation since a six-month 1989 dispute that had a
major impact on tourism and other business sectors. Industrial
action by engineers cost Qantas around A$130 million in 2008.
Tony Sheldon of the Transport Workers Union had described
Qantas' announcement on Saturday to ground its fleet and lock
out all employees as cynical and pre-planned. Qantas made the
move a day after holding a shareholders' meeting.
"It's a company strategy that shareholders should have been
told about, that the Australian community should have been told
about, not ambushed in the dead of night," he said.
MASSIVE DISRUPTIONS
Qantas check-in desks across Australia were largely empty on
Sunday. The airline, which usually flies more than 60,000 people
a day, is paying for accommodation and expenses for stranded
travellers and putting some on alternative flights.
Australian rival Virgin Australia said earlier it
was adding 3,000 seats on its domestic network on Monday, in
addition to 3,500 seats on Sunday.
Virgin Australia's airline partners Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways and Air New Zealand said they were looking at
options to increase capacity to and within Australia.
Qantas' decision left many passengers venting their anger
after they were stranded in 22 cities around the globe.
"To resolve this at the expense of paying customers on one
of the biggest flying days in Australia is quite frankly ...
bizarre, unwarranted and unfair to the loyal customers that
Australia has," a businessman, who gave his name only as Barry,
told Sky TV at Melbourne airport.
This weekend is one of Australia's busiest for travel, with
tens of thousands travelling to the hugely popular Melbourne Cup
horse race on Tuesday, dubbed "the race that stops the nation".
($1 = 0.933 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Ed Davies
in SYDNEY, Rebekah Kebede and Michael Perry in PERTH, James
Grubel in CANBERRA, Praveen Menon in DUBAI; Editing by Neil
Fullick)