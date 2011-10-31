WRAPUP 2-Qantas to resume flights after govt intervenes in dispute

* Decision means flights set to resume on Monday
* Qantas shares jump 6 percent
* Qantas grounded fleet to force govt to intervene
* Almost 70,000 passengers were disrupted
* World leaders at Perth meeting among those affected
By Sonali Paul and Ed Davies
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australia's Qantas
Airways scrambled to get back in the air on Monday,
having grounded its entire fleet over the weekend in a bold
tactic to force the government to intervene in the nation's
worst labour dispute in a decade.
Qantas had taken the drastic step to ground all flights on
Saturday, disrupting around 70,000 passengers and spurring the
government and its labour-market regulator into action to seek
an immediate end to hostilities between the airline and unions.
At the government's instigation, Australia's labour tribunal
stepped in and ordered Qantas to resume flights and also banned
trade unions, which have waged a long and damaging campaign of
industrial action, from staging any more strikes.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, dubbed a "kamikaze" by a newspaper
for effectively staging his own strike against the unions at the
weekend, welcomed the tribunal's ruling, which gives both sides
21 days to settle the dispute or submit to binding arbitration.
"That was the only way we could bring that to a head," a
bleary-eyed Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters on
Monday as shares in the airline jumped 6 percent on the ruling.
Qantas says it has lost almost A$70 million since
September from industrial action in its dispute with three
trade unions over pay, working conditions and a plan to
base more operations in Asia. Joyce had complained of
"death by a thousand cuts" and said the future of the
90 -year-old airline was at stake.
Qantas said flights were set to resume on Monday afternoon,
on a limited schedule and subject to regulatory clearance. The
airline hoped to return to normal in 24 hours.
Despite Qantas's share price rebound, the stock has lost
more than a third of its value this year and investors worry
about longer-term damage to the brand from the grounding, which
disrupted the travel plans of some leaders at the end of a
summit of Commonwealth nations in the western city of Perth.
"I will never ever even think of flying Qantas in the
future. Happy, Alan Joyce?", said Robert Moore in a posting on
the airline's Facebook page.
Qantas counters were still deserted at airports on Monday
morning, but the mood on the street in downtown Sydney was also
that Joyce may have overplayed his hand.
"It's a very Machiavellian move and it'll damage the
reputation of Qantas. I don't think it necessarily had got to
that stage yet, they could have still worked with the unions to
get a better outcome," Michael Williams, a company director,
said as he walked through the financial district.
PM FUMING
The government also welcomed the tribunal's ruling, which
came in the early hours of Monday.
"We are pleased that after 24 hours of turmoil that common
sense will be restored to the aviation and tourism sectors of
Australia," Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said.
But with 108 aircraft grounded, almost 500 flights cancelled
and Australia's tourism image tarnished in a single weekend,
Prime Minister Julia Gillard was left fuming at Qantas's tactic.
"I believe Qantas took an extreme approach on Saturday,"
Gillard told Channel Seven TV. "With very little notice to
government or passengers, it grounded planes. It did that in
circumstances where it had other options."
The dispute has dogged Qantas for months but it escalated
recently when it announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs and order $9
billion worth of new aircraft as part of a makeover to salvage
its loss-making international business.
The airline made a pre-tax profit of $552 million in the
year to June 30 .
Union representatives said they would work with Qantas to
resume flights as soon as possible but some sought to cast Joyce
as a reckless manager prepared to risk the airline.
"The board should immediately sack their out-of-control
CEO," said Captain Richard Woodward, vice president of the
Australian and International Pilots Association. He described
Joyce's behaviour as "megalomaniacal".
Qantas carries about a fifth of Australia's international
passengers and, according to Joyce, the weekend grounding of the
fleet cost the airline about A$20 million each day.
MASSIVE DISRUPTION
The labour tribunal had deliberated for more than 12 hours
as lawyers for the airline, union and government questioned
executives and advisers made submissions.
Qantas said a series of rolling stoppages by unions had cost
the airline almost A$70 million since September and driven down
bookings, threatening its survival.
The Qantas dispute is the latest in a tide of industrial
unrest as unions press for a greater share of profits amid tight
labour markets and high commodity prices.
It had threatened to become the most significant disruption
to Australian aviation since a six-month 1989 dispute forced the
government to use the airforce to keep flights running. Strikes
by engineers cost Qantas around A$130 million in 2008.
Qantas airline, which usually flies more than 60,000 people
a day, has been paying for accommodation and expenses for
stranded travellers over the weekend and arranging on
alternative flights.
Australian rival Virgin Australia said earlier it
was adding 3,000 seats on its domestic network on Monday, in
addition to 3,500 seats on Sunday.
Virgin Australia's airline partners Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways and Air New Zealand said they were looking at
options to increase capacity to and within Australia.
Qantas' decision left many passengers venting their anger
after they were stranded in 22 cities around the globe.
The weekend was one of Australia's busiest for travel, with
tens of thousands travelling to the hugely popular Melbourne Cup
horse race on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.933 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram, Amy Pyett and
Ed Davies in SYDNEY and James Grubel in CANBERRA; Editing by
Mark Bendeich)