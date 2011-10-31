WRAPUP 5-Qantas resumes flights grounded by labour dispute

* Flights resume after dramatic weekend grounding of fleet
By Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australia's Qantas
Airways returned to the air on Monday after grounding its entire
global fleet over the weekend in a bold tactic to force the
government to intervene in the nation's worst labour dispute in
a decade.
Qantas took the drastic step to ground all flights
on Saturday, disrupting 70,000 passengers and spurring the
government and its labour-market regulator to seek a quick end
to hostilities between the airline and unions.
At the government's instigation, Australia's labour tribunal
ordered Qantas to resume flights and banned trade unions, which
have waged a damaging campaign of industrial action, from
staging more strikes while negotiations continued.
"That was the only way we could bring that to a head," a
bleary-eyed Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told reporters after 36 hours
of round-the-clock brinkmanship.
Later, after being given the all-clear from aviation
regulators, Qantas resumed flights from Sydney with an Airbus
A330 bound for Jakarta .
Around the country and overseas, airport departure lounges
filled up with Qantas passengers keen to resume their journeys
after a frustrating weekend of waiting.
German backpacker Stephanie Giertz, 28, said a Qantas flight
cancellation meant she had missed the start of a tour to
Australia's iconic Uluru, or Ayers Rock.
"I just hope to arrive in time for sunrise at Ayers Rock,
this is my biggest dream," she said at Sydney airport. "I have
felt lost... I have had enough."
Joyce, dubbed a "kamikaze" by one newspaper for effectively
staging his own strike against the unions, came under fire from
Canberra and also credit rating agencies for the grounding.
Moody's and Standard & Poor's signalled possible credit
downgrades for the airline on Monday, citing the grounding and
the risk of brand damage. Both agencies currently rate Qantas at
the lower end of investment grade.
But the share market, in contrast, judged Qantas and Joyce
the winners, driving the airline's shares up as much as 7.4
percent. The stock closed up 4.3 percent at A$1.61.
TRIBUNAL RULING
The tribunal ruling, handed down in the early hours of the
morning, gives both sides 21 days to settle the dispute or
submit to binding arbitration -- an expedited process likely to
favour Qantas in its battle with unions to cut costs and base
more operations in Asia, a labour-law expert said.
"I think that will give Qantas a victory," said Ron
McCallum, professor of industrial law at Sydney University.
Qantas says it has lost about A$70 million ($75
million)since September from industrial action in its dispute
with three trade unions over pay, working conditions and its
Asian plan. Joyce had described the union campaign as "death by
a thousand cuts" for the 90-year-old airline.
Despite Qantas' share price rebound, the stock has lost more
than a third of its value this year.
Investors worry about longer-term damage to the brand from
the grounding, which disrupted travel plans for some leaders at
the end of a summit of Commonwealth nations in the western city
of Perth, as well as passengers in 22 airports worldwide.
In Australia, Qantas departure lounges were crammed with
passengers hoping to board the first flights. Qantas is not
expected to be back to full operation until Wednesday.
"I will never ever even think of flying Qantas in the
future," said Robert Moore, on the airline's Facebook page.
About 2,000 passengers are stranded in London's Heathrow
airport and other airports across Europe. There were chaotic
scenes at Singapore's Changi airport, Australian broadcaster
Seven Network said.
"I understand strikes happen, but to stop all flights
without thinking about the passengers -- I don't agree with
that," said Mary Keers, a 50-year-old Irishwoman waiting at
Changi Airport to catch a flight to Perth.
Alysha Townsend was left with an equally bad taste from the
experience.
"No one from Qantas could be contacted. I no longer want to
fly with them," the 26-year-old Australian said after being
grounded in Singapore, the stopover on her flight from London to
Perth.
The grounding also stirred media speculation of Qantas as a
potential takeover target, with a Sydney Morning Herald
columnist accusing Joyce of driving "Qantas' share price into
the ground, making it a sitting duck for a takeover".
Qantas was the target of an aborted private-equity bid four
years ago and has continued to draw takeover rumours from time
to time, despite a 49 percent limit on foreign ownership.
PM FUMING
The government welcomed the tribunal's ruling, saying it had
saved the tourism industry and the wider economy from serious
harm, but it turned its anger on the Qantas CEO.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the grounding was an
extreme step and criticised Joyce for giving the government only
three hours notice before grounding the airline, which carries
about a fifth of Australia's international passengers.
Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said Joyce had lit a fire
beneath Qantas. "It really shouldn't have needed this bushfire,
industrial bushfire, to take place," he said.
The Qantas dispute has dragged on for months but escalated
recently when the airline announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs and
order $9 billion worth of new aircraft as part of a makeover to
salvage its loss-making international business.
Union representatives said they would work with Qantas to
resume flights as soon as possible but some sought to cast Joyce
as a reckless manager prepared to risk the airline.
"The board should immediately sack their out-of-control
CEO," said Captain Richard Woodward, vice president of the
Australian and International Pilots Association.
Qantas estimated the weekend grounding of the fleet cost it
about A$20 million each day, but it said the previous campaign
of rolling stoppages by unions had driven down bookings and
threatened its survival.
The Qantas dispute is the latest in a tide of industrial
unrest as unions press for a greater share of profits amid tight
labour markets and high commodity prices.
Australian rival Virgin Australia said earlier it
was adding 3,000 seats on its domestic network on Monday, in
addition to 3,500 seats on Sunday. Virgin shares were up 5.6
percent on Monday and have outperformed Qantas this year.
Virgin Australia's airline partners, Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways and Air New Zealand , said they were looking at
options to increase capacity to and within Australia.
The weekend was one of Australia's busiest for travel, with
tens of thousands travelling to the hugely popular Melbourne Cup
horse race on Tuesday.
