Qantas to cut fares to win back passengers after chaos - paper

SYDNEY Nov 1 Australia's Qantas Airways
is set to cut fares in an effort to win back customers
after grounding its entire fleet for 48 hours in a deliberate
tactic to gain the upper hand in a labour dispute, a newspaper
said on Tuesday.
Qantas caused international travel chaos last weekend,
leaving almost 70,000 passengers stranded and angry, in a
manoeuvre that succeeded in spurring local authorities to order
a quick resolution to the long-running dispute.
But the tactic hurt the Qantas brand, with many disrupted
passengers vowing never to travel again with the airline and
leaving it with a huge job to restore confidence as it prepares
for the busy Christmas-New Year holiday season.
"Qantas will cut prices across its international and
domestic network, offer grounded passengers special promotional
deals, and take out one of the biggest national advertising
campaigns in its 90-year history in a bid to win back
disenchanted travellers in the lead-up to the peak Christmas
period," the Australian Financial Review said.
Qantas also planned to bring in a temporary measure to
double the rate of frequent flyer points earned, the newspaper
said in its unsourced report.
On Monday, Qantas returned to the skies after Australia's
labour-market tribunal ordered an end to all industrial action
and gave the airline and trade unions 21 days to settle their
months-old dispute or submit to the tribunal's arbitration.
A Qantas spokeswoman declined to immediately comment.
Qantas says it has lost about A$70 million ($75
million)since September from industrial action in its dispute
with three trade unions over pay, working conditions and its
plan to base more operations in Asia.
Credit ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's
signalled possible credit downgrades for the airline on Monday,
citing the grounding and the risk of brand damage. Both agencies
currently rate Qantas at the lower end of investment grade.
Another rating agency, Fitch, said there was "potential for
management's showdown with labor to drive a material shift in
passenger booking trends that could worsen the carrier's revenue
performance in coming months".
But the share market, in contrast, have judged Qantas and
Joyce the tactical winners from the weekend grounding.
Qantas shares extended their gains on Tuesday, jumping 2.7
percent to A$1.66 in a weaker overall market. The stock had
surged as much as 7.4 percent on Monday.
