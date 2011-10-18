Qantas, Air NZ say committed to 787 orders despite delays

BRIEF-Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand have no plans to change their orders for Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner planes despite growing concerns by some carriers about delivery delays, the airlines said on Tuesday.
"The Qantas Group remains fully committed to its Boeing 787 order. This aircraft type is vital to our long-term fleet renewal and commercial strategy," a Qantas spokesman said.
When asked if it was reconsidering its Dreamliner orders, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said no.
On Monday, China Eastern Airlines said it terminated an order for 24 787 aircraft due to delivery delays. . (Reporting by Michael Smith and Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.
* Zynga Inc - on February 3, 2017, board of directors increased number of directors of Zynga from eight to ten Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ld85EN) Further company coverage: