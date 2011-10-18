Qantas, Air NZ say committed to 787 orders despite delays

SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand have no plans to change their orders for Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner planes despite growing concerns by some carriers about delivery delays, the airlines said on Tuesday.

"The Qantas Group remains fully committed to its Boeing 787 order. This aircraft type is vital to our long-term fleet renewal and commercial strategy," a Qantas spokesman said.

When asked if it was reconsidering its Dreamliner orders, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said no.

On Monday, China Eastern Airlines said it terminated an order for 24 787 aircraft due to delivery delays. . (Reporting by Michael Smith and Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)