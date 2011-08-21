版本:
Australia regulator approves Qantas-American Airlines tie-up

SYDNEY Aug 22 Australia's competition regulator has given preliminary approval for a trans-Pacific alliance between national carrier Qantas Airways and American Airlines .

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement released to the local stock exchange on Monday that the pair's joint business agreement was likely to lead to improved schedules and connectivity for passengers.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; editing by Michael Smith)

