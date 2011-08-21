Australia regulator approves Qantas-American Airlines tie-up

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
SYDNEY Aug 22 Australia's competition regulator has given preliminary approval for a trans-Pacific alliance between national carrier Qantas Airways and American Airlines .
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement released to the local stock exchange on Monday that the pair's joint business agreement was likely to lead to improved schedules and connectivity for passengers.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; editing by Michael Smith)
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc