UPDATE 1-Qantas and Japan Airlines give Jetstar Japan a funding boost

* Funding injection comes ahead of international launch
* Qantas and Japan Airways' interest rises to 47.1 percent
each
* Jetstar Japan fundamentals on track or ahead of
expectations
SYDNEY, Nov 28 Qantas Airways Ltd and
Japan Airlines Co Ltd are injecting A$114 million ($97
million) into Jetstar Japan to bolster its growth as the
low-cost carrier prepares to start international flights next
year.
Qantas said a number of fundamentals for Jetstar Japan "are
tracking at or ahead of expectations" as it announced the
funding boost on Friday.
"Year-to-date yields are up 9 percent compared to the
previous year and year-on-year revenue growth per passenger
remains strong after increasing 15 percent in full-year 2014,"
the Australian airline said.
The investment will take the form of non-voting shares over
two investment tranches and will be equally shared by the two
airlines.
Jetstar Japan, a joint venture between Qantas, Japan
Airlines, Mitsubishi Corp and Century Tokyo Leasing
Corp, began flights in the world's third-largest
economy in July 2012. It now operates aircraft on 18 routes to
11 domestic destinations.
International ticket sales are expected to start before the
end of this year, Qantas said, without detailing destinations.
American Airlines Group Inc last month began a
codeshare agreement with the Asian airline, aiming to open up
Japanese domestic destinations to its customers.
The first investment tranche of A$37 million will be made on
Friday, taking each airline's economic interest to 46.7 percent
from 45.7 percent.
At the completion of the transaction, for which Qantas did
not provide a date, the airlines' economic interest will sit at
47.1 percent each. Mitsubishi and Century's interest will fall
to 2.9 percent from 4.35 percent.
The success of Jetstar Japan contrasts with sister airline
Jetstar Hong Kong, which is yet to begin operations 18 months
after backers Qantas and China Eastern Airlines
applied for an operating licence. Jetstar Hong Kong has sold a
number of aircraft and redeployed pilots as it awaits approval
from Hong Kong authorities.
Shares in Qantas, which also on Friday announced a small
rise in passenger numbers for October, hit a six-month high. The
stock was up 4.5 percent at A$1.88 midmorning against a broadly
lower market.
(1 US dollar = 1.1732 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)