UPDATE 1-Qantas to expand fleet after rapid profit turnaround

* Underlying profit of A$975 mln vs loss of A$646 mln
* Exercises options to buy eight Boeing 787-9s
* Revenue up 3 pct to A$15.82 bln
* Small return to shareholders
(Updates with purchase of Dreamliners, shareholder payout, CEO
comment)
SYDNEY, Aug 20 Qantas Airways Ltd
posted one of the quickest turnarounds in Australian corporate
history on Thursday with a return to full-year profit and
announced it will exercise options to buy eight Boeing Co
787-9 Dreamliner jets.
The Australian flag carrier also said it would return some
funds to shareholders after a tough cost-cutting programme and
tailwinds from cheaper fuel costs led the company back into the
black.
Qantas reported underlying profit before tax, the most
closely watched measure, of A$975 million ($716.43 million) for
the 12 months to June 30.
That was slightly under analyst consensus for a A$982
million profit but a sizeable and swift turnaround from the
A$646 million underlying loss the so-called Flying Kangaroo
reported just a year ago. It also brings Qantas close to the
psychologically important A$1 billion mark last reached in 2008.
"We are halfway through the biggest and fastest
transformation in our history," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said
in a statement.
"Without that transformation, we would not be reporting this
strong profit, recommencing shareholder returns, or announcing
our ultra-efficient Dreamliner fleet for Qantas International."
Revenue rose just 3 percent to A$15.82 billion, underscoring
the success of Joyce's aggressive cost-cutting that included
axing thousands of jobs, trimming capacity and overhauling
frequent flyer programmes.
Qantas' international division was profitable for the first
time since the global financial crisis, with earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of A$764 million.
The airline also benefited from a A$597 million drop in fuel
costs from the previous year.
Qantas' share price has soared 200 percent over the past
year, making it the fourth-best performing airline stock among
47 large and midcap airline companies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Qantas had postponed plans to refresh its ageing fleet of 11
Boeing 747s used on long-haul flights with the more fuel
efficient Boeing 787-9 aircraft when it was in financial
difficulty.
The purchases announced Thursday will come online in 2017
and could open up new routes for the airline, like Sydney to
Vancouver year round and Melbourne to Dallas. The airline
retains another 12 options for 787-9s from 2017 and a further 30
purchase rights.
Qantas declared no final dividend but said it plans to pay
shareholders a distribution of 23 cents per share. The company
last paid a dividend in 2009.
($1 = 1.3609 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Tripti
Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Stephen Coates)