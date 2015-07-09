Australia's Qantas to restart SF direct flights after regulatory backing

SYDNEY, July 9 Qantas Airways Ltd on
Thursday said it will resume flights between Sydney and San
Francisco after Australian authorities gave interim approval for
an expanded codeshare arrangement with American Airlines Group
Inc.
Australia's national carrier said it would fly direct
between the two cities from Dec. 18 because American Airlines
temporarily obtained permission to take over one of its daily
services between either Sydney or Melbourne and Los Angeles.
Qantas has previously said it wanted to resume flights to
San Francisco, which it cut in 2011 to focus on a new hub at
Fort Worth, Texas, but it needed clearance from the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission to broaden its partnership
with the U.S. carrier.
On Thursday, the ACCC said it gave interim approval for that
change since it "is likely to lead to additional capacity on the
Sydney to Los Angeles route and increased capacity and
competition on the Sydney to San Francisco route".
"This is likely to result in benefits to passengers that
wish to use these services," ACCC Commissioner Jill Walker added
in a statement.
The interim regulatory clearance will come as a relief for
Qantas which a week ago took a blow to its Asian expansion plans
when the Hong Kong authorities rejected an application from its
discount carrier Jetstar Hong Kong to operate there.
Qantas shares were down 1 percent in early trading, in line
with the broader market.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)