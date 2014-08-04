版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 4日 星期一 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Qantas cancelled 5 Airbus jets in July, Latam 4 jets

PARIS Aug 4 Qantas Cancelled 5 Airbus

* Narrrowbody jets in july, latam cancelled 4, airbus data shows Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐