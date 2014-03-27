版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 23:19 BJT

France says Qatar agrees 2 bln eur helicopter order

PARIS, March 27 France's Defence Ministry said on Thursday Qatar had agreed to buy 22 NH90 military helicopters from a unit of European aerospace group Airbus worth 2 billion euros ($2.76 billion) and two Airbus-made refuelling tankers.

NHIndustries is 62.5 percent owned by Airbus helicopter unit Eurocopter, 32 percent owned by Italian defence group Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit and 5.5 percent owned by Stork Fokker.

Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter announced deals earlier in Thursday with 20 companies, including firms from the United States which were awarded contracts worth 27.5 billion Qatar riyal ($7.55 billion), said a spokeswoman for a Doha defence conference where the announcements were made. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish)
