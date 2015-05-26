If you want Qatar state contracts, give us flight slots, says airline CEO

| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM May 26 In handing out lucrative
public procurement contracts, Qatar is likely to favour
countries whose airports grant take-off and landing slots to
state-owned Qatar Airways, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The remarks by Akbar al-Baker, in Amsterdam to launch a new
six-times-a-week route, may fan the protests of western carriers
that Gulf competitors have unfair advantages because of their
close relationships to their governments.
He said the Qatari government would undoubtedly take note if
the airline, one of a trio of Gulf carriers that have shifted
the industry's centre of gravity eastward, were not awarded the
extra slot it is seeking in order to fly seven days a week to
and from Amsterdam Schiphol.
"If you do not allow us to benefit in a small way by
bringing flights, you should not expect commercial contracts
from the government," he said.
Earlier this month, the Dutch government said it would
temporarily stop granting new slots at Schiphol to Gulf
airlines, promising a tougher line against possible "unfair
competition" from the Middle East.
That stance, if maintained, would prevent Qatar Airways from
getting the extra day it wants.
"My government will definitely not be happy... (Royal Dutch)
Shell is one of the biggest single investors in the
country and there are some $150 billion in infrastructure
projects coming up in the next years," Baker said.
While he later stressed that he had no direct influence over
public procurement decisions, he said Qatar offered rich
pickings for western companies in the run-up to its hosting of
the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Decisions about cargo-carrying slots are likely to be at
least as important in the airline's thinking as passenger slots,
with Qatar now by some measures among the world's top 10 freight
airlines.
U.S. carriers Delta, United and American
Airlines want a temporary freeze on new Gulf airline
services to the United States to protect them against more than
$40 billion in domestic subsidies they say Qatar, Emirates
and Etihad have received in the past decade.
But, comparing the American carriers' frequent sojourns in
chapter 11 bankruptcy to a state subsidy, Baker said the
government's equity holding was the only support he received.
Europe's flag carriers had enjoyed government equity
holdings for most of their history, he said. "And we are still a
young airline."
He said the airline, founded in 1993, would be listed by the
end of this decade or early the next, with 49 percent of the
equity free for non-Qatari investors to buy.
