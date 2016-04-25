版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:24 BJT

Qatar Airways talks to Boeing after further Airbus A320 problems -CEO

DUBAI, April 25 Qatar Airways is speaking to Boeing to secure substitute aircraft after further problems were discovered with the Airbus A320neo, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.

The Gulf airline could walk away from between four and six aircraft orders that have yet to be delivered after problems affected the A320s hydraulics and software, Akbar al-Baker told reporters at a media roundtable in Dubai. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

