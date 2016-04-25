UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways talks to Boeing after more Airbus A320 problems

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 25 Qatar Airways is speaking to Boeing to secure substitute aircraft after further problems were discovered with the Airbus A320neo, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
The Gulf airline could walk away from between four and six aircraft orders that have yet to be delivered after problems affected the A320s hydraulics and software, Akbar al-Baker told reporters at a media roundtable in Dubai.
Baker criticised U.S engine maker Pratt & Whitney last month, saying the engines it supplied for the A320neo were inadequately tested for the high temperatures experienced in the Gulf region.
"They have indicated they will have all those fixes by the end of the year," Baker said of Airbus on Monday.
"We have talked to Airbus, they know very well that we're a very unhappy, very unhappy customer."
Baker said it could turn to the Boeing 737NG as a replacement, noting the U.S. aircraft maker was "trying to oblige and give us the aircraft that we require". (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.