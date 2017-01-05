Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
DOHA Jan 5 Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger A321 version, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday.
The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of at least four A320neos since December 2015 over what it claims are performance issues with the aircraft's engines.
The airline has yet to decide whether it will swap its engine order for the jets from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France, CEO Akbar Al Baker told reporters in Doha. (Reporting by Tim Finn; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017