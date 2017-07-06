FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus A350 delivery delays down to Airbus
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 下午2点23分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus A350 delivery delays down to Airbus

1 分钟阅读

(Adds response when asked about scrapping orders)

DUBLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said any delays with the delivery of the Airbus A350 long-haul jets are down to Airbus, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are asking Airbus to deliver it faster," CEO Akbar al-Baker said at a Dublin news conference. "The delay is from Airbus."

When asked whether he was scrapping orders, Al Baker responded: "They have all our orders. They only need to deliver them to us."

Later, Reuters reported citing sources that Qatar Airways has cancelled orders for four A350s over delivery delays. The cancellations were first reported by Bloomberg.

Qatar Airways has previously said delivery delays by Airbus had forced to it push back expansion plans.

The Doha-based airline also recently ordered two Boeing 747-8 freighters, al-Baker said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

