2 天前
Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨5点58分 / 2 天前

Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DOHA, July 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha. (Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

