Qatar Airways talking to CFM about engines for revised Airbus order

PARIS Jan 12 Qatar Airways is in discussions
with French-American engine maker CFM International
about supplying engines for a revamped order for Airbus
narrow-body jets that it expects to finalise "soon", its chief
executive said on Thursday.
The Gulf airline has cancelled four A320neo jets powered by
alternative Pratt & Whitney engines and expects to swap
the overall aircraft order, which was originally for 50 jets, to
larger A321neo aircraft.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker acknowledged
that his airline had received attractive prices when it
originally ordered the new Pratt & Whitney engine, but said a
decision on whether to keep those or switch to CFM would depend
on delivery and performance guarantees.
"We are still talking to CFM," he told Reuters, speaking
after opening a 1,000 square metre business lounge at Paris'
Charles de Gaulle airport.
Aircraft and engines are often sold separately. A person
involved in the talks said the aircraft deal was "imminent".
