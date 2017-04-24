Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO

DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.

Al Baker also said the airline will not reduce flight frequency to the United States.

Fellow Gulf carrier Emirates said last week it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes after restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration weakened demand from the Middle East. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)