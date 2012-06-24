Qatar Airways to place no orders at Farnborough -CEO

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 24 Qatar Airways will not place any orders at the UK's Farnborough Air Show next month, the airline's chief executive said on Sunday.
"We have too many airplanes now. There will be no more orders," Chief Executive Akbar al Baker told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Qatari capital, declining to specify a timeframe for when new orders might be made.
The airline will convert up to 20 of its Airbus A330 passenger jets into freighters, with an announcement likely to be made at Farnborough, Baker said in May. Baker had previously threatened to buy converted Boeing 767 aircraft because of a gap in Airbus's cargo strategy.
Qatar Airways, half-owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International last year.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.