Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350

BERLIN, March 4 Qatar Airways will take delivery of its second Airbus A350 on Wednesday and expects to receive seven more this year, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways has ordered 80 of the newest European long-haul jet, which is designed to compete with Boeing 787 and 777.

Speaking at a news conference at the ITB trade fair in Berlin, Al Baker also joined Dubai's Emirates in urging U.S. airlines to publish a dossier alleging unfair subsidies.

"I'm sure there could be information in there that could be misleading," he said.

Three major U.S. airlines claim in the 55-page dossier sent to U.S. government officials and lawmakers that Gulf carriers received $40 billion in subsidies and want the Obama administration to renegotiate Open Skies agreements.

Gulf carriers deny receiving any market-distorting aid and argue that Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection enjoyed in the past by the big U.S. carriers amounts to a form of trade distortion. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher and Jason Neely)