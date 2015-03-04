REFILE-Qatar Airways says no longer interested in CSeries

(Adds CEO name in lead)

BERLIN, March 4 Qatar Airways is no longer interested in ordering any CSeries jets as as result of the delays to the new single-aisle aircraft made by Bombardier , Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.

"We have completely forgotten about it because you cannot wait indefinitely," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair in Berlin.

He also said that Qatar Airways would wait at least a couple of years before deciding whether to order any more A380s after starting operations with its first of the superjumbos last year.

"I have to see the performance, I need at least a couple of years to see what added benefit this airplane has compared to the other types that we're operating," he said.

He said any revamp of the A380 would likely be a long way off.

"We will study it once they tell us what it is capable of doing," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)