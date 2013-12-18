Al Jazeera weighs bid for $1 bln Turkish pay-TV firm Digiturk - sources

DUBAI/ISTANBUL Dec 18 Television broadcaster Al
Jazeera is considering a bid for a majority stake in Turkish
digital pay-TV operator Digiturk, three banking sources aware of
the plans said, in a move by the Qatar-backed broadcaster to
further expand its footprint.
Al Jazeera, which operates under the patronage of the emir
of Qatar and his family, has appointed Barclays Capital
, the investment banking arm of the British lender, to
help assist with the process, one of the sources said.
Al Jazeera was not available for comment, while Barclays
declined to comment.
A formal bidding process for the business is expected to
begin in early 2014 and several local and international parties
may join the race for the asset, the sources said.