UPDATE 2-Qatar bond due Tuesday; state may add 30-yr tranche - sources

DUBAI, Nov 29 Qatar plans to raise at least $1 billion from a dual-tranche dollar bond sale on Tuesday, and sources said the Gulf Arab state could be eyeing a bumper issue, with the potential for a 30-year portion to be added to the final deal.

Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing in January 2017 was issued at 225 basis points over U.S. Treasuries (UST), and 262.5 bps over UST for the long 10-year tranche maturing in 2022, according to a document from lead banks seen by Reuters.

Both tranches will be benchmark sized, it added, meaning at least $500 million each.

Qatar's five year credit default swaps, or the cost to insure sovereign debt, were bid at 125 basis points on Tuesday afternoon, data from Markit showed.

"This is likely to be a jumbo-sized transaction ... In the current climate, dominated by volatility and nervousness, investors are likely to welcome the chance to buy a credit as solid as Qatar sovereign to add a degree of stability to their portfolios," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Qatar's bond will be structured under the 144a format, meaning it is open to institutional investors in the United States. Three market sources said lead arrangers were gauging investor interest for a 30-year tranche to be added to the final deal, which may appeal to pension funds and insurance portfolios.

Citi, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the transaction.

The world's top liquefied gas exporter concluded investor meetings in New York on Monday, having also undertaken roadshows in London last Friday.

Qatar's last global bond was a three-tranche, $7 billion issue in November 2009, just before Dubai's debt crisis broke, shutting regional bond markets for months. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Editing by Amran Abocar and xx)