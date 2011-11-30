Qatar raises $5 bln from three-tranche sovereign bond

DUBAI Nov 30 Qatar, the world's biggest
natural gas exporter, has raised $5 billion with its first
sovereign bond issue in two years, capitalising on investors'
appetite for safe havens as the European debt crisis
destabilises global markets.
The tiny Gulf Arab state sold $2 billion in five-year bonds
at a yield of 3.184 percent, $2 billion of 10-year bonds with a
yield of 4.63 percent, and $1 billion of 30-year bonds yielding
5.825 percent.
The international bond sale, priced late on Tuesday, was the
biggest from the Gulf this year. Analysts polled by Reuters in
September forecast Qatar's economy would grow 18.9 percent in
2011, slowing to 7.7 percent in 2012 -- still an extremely fast
rate by global standards -- as the country's decades-long gas
expansion programme wound down.
Qatar's last global bond deal was a three-tranche, $7
billion issue in November 2009.