Qatar c.bank: keeping soft interest rates a priority

DUBAI, Sept 4 Qatar's central bank believes
keeping soft interest rates through proactive liquidity
management is a key priority, while the exposure of local banks
to the euro zone is small, it said on Tuesday.
"... Pending a successful resolution of the sovereign debt
problems in Europe, global liquidity conditions could tighten
from increased risk aversion, which could have an impact on
investments and project financing in Qatar," the central bank
said in its 2011 financial stability review.
"In this context, sustaining the regime of soft interest
rates through proactive liquidity management continues to remain
a key priority for supporting growth."