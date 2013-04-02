Qatar's CBQ picks banks for capital boosting bond sale - sources

DUBAI, April 2 Commercial Bank Of Qatar
(CBQ), which is buying a majority stake in Turkish
lender Alternatifbank, has picked two banks for the
potential issue of a bond aimed at boosting its capital, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
CBQ, the Gulf state's third-largest bank by market value,
has hired Morgan Stanley Inc and Bank Of America Merrill
Lynch for the sale of a Tier 1 bond, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Tier 1 capital is the main measure of a bank's financial
strength.
One of the sources said CBQ was aiming to sell a
benchmark-sized bond, which is typically at least $500 million
in size. CBQ was not immediately available for comment.
Last month CBQ agreed to buy a 70.8 percent stake in
Alternatifbank in a deal valued at $460 million.