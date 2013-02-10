C.Suisse's Qatar investment banking head Touma resigns - sources

MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
DUBAI Feb 10 Credit Suisse's top investment banker for Qatar has resigned, three banking sources said, in a move that comes as the Swiss bank tries to bolster operations in the Gulf state, home to its second-largest shareholder.
Rami Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, one of the banking sources said.
Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* IBCAP and NAGRA extend agreement in fight against piracy of international TV content in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)