TABLE-Qatar Q2 C/A surplus dips to $9.6 bln, 2011 GDP revised down

Oct 23 Qatar's current account surplus shrank to
35.1 billion riyals ($9.6 billion) in the second quarter of
2012, or 20.2 percent of gross domestic product, data from the
Qatar Statistics Authority  showed on Tuesday.
    The OPEC member had booked a surplus of 55.0 billion riyals
in April-June 2011, or 35.5 percent of GDP. The first-quarter
surplus was revised down to 35.9 billion riyals from 36.1
billion.
    The statistics office also revised 2011 real gross domestic
product growth to 13.0 percent from the previously reported 14.1
percent, the data showed.
    
QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS    Q2/12        Q1/12       

 Current account            35,089       35,938  (36,074)
 Trade balance              67,460       72,390  (72,129)       
  Exports (FOB)             99,455      100,825 (100,564)       
  Imports (FOB)            -31,995      -28,435          
 CA/GDP (pct)               20.2         20.5            
NOTE. Q1 2012 data are revised, previous estimates in brackets.

