Qatar announces contracts worth $23 bln at defence conference

DOHA, March 27 Qatar announced contracts worth
$23 billion on Thursday to buy attack helicopters, advanced
anti-missile interception systems and other military equipment,
as the Gulf state accelerates a military build-up.
The world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter
announced deals with 20 companies, including firms from the
United States which were awarded deals worth 27.5 billion Qatar
riyal ($7.55 billion), said a spokeswoman for a Doha defence
conference where the announcements were made.
The announcements included a contract with Boeing to
buy 24 Apache helicopters for 8.9 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar Riyals)
