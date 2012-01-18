FEATURE-Tiny Qatar wielding powerful political punch

* Qatar's role in Afghan diplomacy boosts soft power
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Jan 18 From its startling winning
bid to host the 2022 soccer World Cup and mediating roles in
Middle East and African conflicts to its role leading Arab
efforts to isolate Syria, tiny Qatar is aspiring to an ambitious
role: global powerbroker.
Led by a ruling family that does not shy away from taking
controversial positions on world affairs, the Gulf Arab state
was a major supporter of Libya's NATO-backed rebels, providing
arms and troops and ensuring the lasting gratitude of Libyans.
In 2008 Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani helped cajole
Lebanese leaders to a political agreement, succeeding where the
Arab League, the United Nations, France and others had failed.
And in Sudan, Qatar mediated the ceasefire agreement signed in
Doha between Khartoum and Darfur rebels in 2010.
The impetus behind the country's pursuit of the limelight in
the past decade is a wish to differentiate itself from regional
neighbours - specifically Saudi Arabia, with whom Qatar has had
sporadically acrimonious relations for decades.
"One of the key goals of Qatari foreign policy is to insert
itself into key conflicts whereby Qatar becomes the crucial
interlocutor between Western states and a range of 'problematic'
Muslim actors," said David Roberts, deputy director of the Royal
United Services Institute (RUSI), based in Doha.
A close ally of Washington and home to the largest U.S. air
base in the Middle East, Qatar has often launched political
initiatives that corresponded with Western interests, and it had
formal ties with Israel until the Jewish state's 2009 war with
the Palestinian Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip.
But Qatar has not hesitated in recent years to engage
America's foes Iran and Hamas in pursuit of political leverage.
Just before the Taliban blew up Afghanistan's ancient Buddha
statues in Bamiyan in 2001, Qatar sent a delegation urging them
to desist. And until recently it maintained good ties with
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as well as with the current
opposition.
BOLD POSITIONS
That boldness and ability to engage almost everyone from the
United States to Hezbollah has enabled Qatar, a tiny peninsula
slightly smaller than Connecticut, to quietly morph into a
surprisingly agile diplomatic power centre.
"Qatar has been able to do this because they've always made
it a priority to maintain good relations with everybody," said
one Doha-based political analyst, declining to be identified.
"They sustained relations with Iran during the (1980-88)
Iran-Iraq war and played a mediating role throughout. During the
Gulf war, they maintained contacts with Saddam Hussein until the
last minute," he added.
With Egypt, the region's traditional mediator, in disarray
and others holding back, analysts say the timing is right for
Qatar, which gained independence from Britain only in 1971.
The United States and Afghanistan are holding talks to seal
an agreement for Taliban insurgents to open a political office
in Qatar, and negotiating the possible transfer to the Gulf
state of five former senior Taliban officials who have been held
for years at Guantanamo Bay military prison.
Such steps would mark a milestone for the administration of
U.S. President Barack Obama, which is working on making
Afghanistan secure ahead of its planned extrication from a long
and costly war.
Analysts say rivalry with Saudi Arabia has been an important
element of Qatari foreign policy over the past decade. Open
debates on the Doha-based and -financed Al Jazeera satellite
channel that included criticism of Riyadh have not helped,
though relations have warmed recently.
Being the locus of a potential resolution to the Afghan war
could immeasurably boost Qatar's status, Roberts said.
"Qatar's appearance as a moderate, powerful - but not too
powerful - country and a good balancer has likely contributed to
the decision to host the Taliban and been encouraged by the
United States, of this we are certain," said Michael Stephens,
Doha-based researcher at RUSI.
He said countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which were
put forward by Afghan President Hamid Karzai as options for the
Taliban office, were too focused on their own self-interest.
"Qatar has no such problems. It intervenes where it sees fit
without too much regard for upsetting others, because its policy
is simply to engage with everyone it can as often as it can."
A Qatari role in diplomacy over Afghanistan will mark the
third time in less than a year the Saudis have had to take a
back seat to major Qatari diplomatic initiatives, after Libya
and Syria.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani has
become the dominant figure at Arab League discussions about
Syria. Qatar's Emir has suggested sending Arab troops to halt
the bloodshed, the first Arab leader to propose such a move.
PRIORITIES
Qatar's amplified diplomatic role in many ways mirrors the
country's vast expansion of infrastructure at home, as well as
its investment abroad.
The government has allocated 40 percent of its budget
between now and 2016 to infrastructure projects, including $11
billion on a new international airport, $5.5 billion on a
deepwater seaport and $1 billion for a transport corridor in the
capital, Doha. It will spend $20 billion on roads.
The country's sovereign wealth fund, estimated to have
assets worth around $70 billion, has poured more than $20
billion in recent years into stakes in German carmakers Porsche
and Volkswagen, Agricultural Bank of
China, Santander Brasil, Spain's Iberdrola
and German builder Hochtief.
It has also snapped up Britain's luxury department store
Harrods and two European soccer teams.
Its ambitions extend into the realm of sport. In addition to
winning the rights to host the 2022 soccer World Cup, Qatar has
officially begun a bid to host the 2020 Olympics. It spent $2.8
billion on hosting the 2006 Asian Games.
As the country with the world's highest per capita income,
estimated at $90,149, Qatar can afford to spend lavishly on
diplomatic endeavours. But any notion that a pursuit of profit
is behind those efforts is far off the mark, diplomats say.
"Money is not a driving force behind Qatar's foreign policy.
The economic/profit motive doesn't motivate the Emir in the way
people think that it might," said a Doha-based diplomatic
source, declining to be named.
"He approaches it with the idea of achieving stability for
and enhancing the security of the Qatari state," the source
said, but added: "The Qataris are nothing if not pragmatic. If
they don't see the possibility of a real solution, they won't
put any money there."