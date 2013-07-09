REFILE-Qatar plans energy shakeup in global expansion bid

* Plans to spin off Qatar Petroleum from ministry
* Sources say move to give flexibility in expansion abroad
* Outgoing Emir wants ideas, energy from new leadership
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, July 9 Qatar's new leadership is expected
to accelerate plans to spin off its prized asset, Qatar
Petroleum, from the energy ministry to allow the world's biggest
liquefied gas producer to grow more quickly abroad at a time of
rising rivalry from new producers.
Qatar's global LNG market dominance is under threat as new
producers in the United States, Australia and East Africa will
flood the market with new volumes in the next few years.
Industry sources say Qatar hopes that the spinoff will speed
up decision making - something Qatar's outgoing emir has asked
from the new leadership in general when transferring power to
his son last month.
"In many ways it (the plan) would increase efficiency," a
source at Qatar Petroleum said. "The rationale behind the desire
for international growth is the moratorium, as the growth
potential at home is limited."
QP's growth prospects at home are severely hampered by a
self-imposed moratorium on new projects to tap the world's
biggest gas reservoir, the North Field, leaving international
expansion as best chance of maintaining its gas market share.
The moratorium is expected to remain in place until at least
2015. By that time, former leading Qatari LNG buyer, the United
States, is expected to start exporting its own LNG, while a wave
of Australian projects are due to start supplying Asia - which
currently buys about half Qatar's LNG.
QP revenues have bankrolled the tiny Gulf state's transition
into an pivotal political player in the Middle East with large
roles in the Libyan and Syrian revolutions as well as an
important global investor in Western banks and companies.
Although the first steps towards giving QP more independence
were taken over a year ago, last month's father-to-son power
transfer may prove an additional catalyst for the plan.
The outgoing emir Sheikh Hamad, 61, abdicated to transfer
power to his 33-year-old heir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani,
saying he wanted a new generation "with their innovative ideas
and active energies" to take over.
CROWN JEWELS
The first hints of changes emerged about 18 months ago when
energy minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada's department was
divided into a ministerial and QP business side.
Several sources told Reuters that Saad Sharida Al-Kaabi,
director of QP's huge ventures with foreign majors, Qatargas and
Rasgas, was a front-runner to become QP's new CEO while Al-Sada
will keep ministerial functions.
"It is simply a separation of powers - it means that the
crown jewels are no longer in the hands of one person - those
days have gone", one Western diplomat said.
QP controlled businesses generate over half of Qatar's gross
domestic product and about three quarters of export earnings for
the OPEC member. It might take several months for the spinoff to
materialise, several sources told Reuters.
Gulf OPEC governments keep their national oil companies on a
tight leash, not least because it helps them control production
in line with OPEC policy.
Unlike QP, where Al-Sada is both chairman and managing
director, some state companies have chief executives for daily
business, like Khalid al-Falih, who has become Saudi Aramco's
face abroad.
The CEOs still answer to energy ministers - in the case of
Saudi Arabia to long-serving Ali al-Naimi - who typically head
the boards and report to the national rulers.
The reforms planed in Qatar will see Al-Sada relinquish his
role as managing director, although he may stay on as chairman.
QP has built its LNG facilities with the help of ExxonMobil
, Shell and Total and is sharing
output with global majors via the Qatargas and Rasgas ventures.
The two ventures have been careful not to tread on each
other's toes in their global LNG sales businesses, but having
separate boards reduces efficiency in decision making, even if
they ultimately answer to one boss, Al Sada, sources say.
Sources add that a merger of Rasgas and Qatargas has long
been contemplated as one of the options to streamline the
decision-making process and maximise profit for Qatar.
The details of the plan are still not clear with Rasgas 30
percent-owned by Exxon while Qatargas is made up of a wider
consortium of companies including, Total, Exxon, Mitsui
, Marubeni, ConocoPhillips and Shell.