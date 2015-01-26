Qatar Petroleum to absorb investment unit in sign of consolidation

DOHA Jan 26 State-owned oil and gas giant Qatar
Petroleum (QP) will absorb Qatar Petroleum
International (QPI), QP said on Monday, a move suggesting
authorities want to consolidate the industry after the plunge of
oil prices.
"The integration will see QPI's employees, assets and
projects transition into the new QP organisation commencing in
March of this year," said an emailed company statement.
QPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of QP; it was formed in
2007 as the foreign investment arm of the firm. Over the last
few years, QPI has created 10 joint ventures in the United
States, Britain, Italy, Singapore, Egypt and elsewhere, though
it has not disclosed a figure for its total assets.
In the period before full integration, QPI's management and
employees will continue to run the company's day-to-day
operations, the statement added.
Over the past few months, QP has been reviewing its projects
and structure. Earlier this month, QP and Shell said
they had decided not to proceed with their $6.4 billion Al
Karaana petrochemical project in the Gulf state.
Industry sources in Qatar told Reuters that QP was planning
to cut its current workforce of around 14,000 employees over the
coming two years, in some areas by as much as 30 percent, in
addition to restructuring some of its departments.
"The job cuts will affect both Qatari and expat employees,"
one industry source said, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the topic. No one from QP was available to
comment.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia)