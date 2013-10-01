Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar Exchange

DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar Holding, the investment arm
of the country's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), has bought NYSE Euronext's 12 percent
stake in Qatar Exchange, the Doha-based bourse said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The deal, for which a price was not revealed, makes Qatar
Holding the sole owner of Qatar Exchange, which operates the
country's securities market.
QIA and NYSE Euronext signed a strategic partnership in June
2009 aiming to develop Qatar Exchange into a world-class market;
the buyout coincides with the partnership's objectives being
achieved, the statement said.
Cooperation between Qatar Exchange and NYSE Euronext will
continue in different fields including technology and expertise,
it said.