UPDATE 1-Qatar shows its muscles to wring more from Glencore

By Dinesh Nair and Regan Doherty
DUBAI/DOHA, June 27 Qatar Holding's late rebuff
of Glencore's $26 billion bid for miner Xstrata
indicates a more assertive stance by the sovereign fund, which
has hitherto been content with a less muscular role in its
big-name portfolio.
In an unusually aggressive move for sovereign wealth funds,
which typically keep their heads down to avoid any political
backlash, Qatar piled the pressure on Glencore for a better deal
at the 11th hour.
"This is more like a private equity, hedge-fund style
transaction, not the kind of stuff you associate (with)
sovereign wealth funds in the region," said the investment
banking head of a global bank in Dubai. "It's the confidence
that exudes from making large deals globally. As an allocator of
capital, you are always in demand, more so during tough times."
Late on Tuesday, Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder
and a potential kingmaker for the deal, said Glencore should pay
3.25 of its shares per Xstrata share, rather than the 2.8 on
offer.
The move will make it difficult for Glencore and Xstrata to
push the merger through on current terms, several sources close
to the deal said, leaving Glencore only until Thursday evening
to sweeten the deal or be forced to delay shareholder meetings
scheduled for mid-July.
The gambit shows Qatar's growing confidence but does not
signal it will suddenly become an activist investor, said
bankers who have tracked and advised the fund on some of its
most high-profile deals. They spoke on condition of anonymity
for fear of losing future business with the fund.
"For the fund, with a mandate to invest for its future
generations, getting maximum value for its investments is the
prime objective," said the top banker at an advisory firm in
Dubai. "They saw a good opportunity there to force Glencore to
increase merger terms by picking up a significant stake and then
negotiating for more."
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), has been building up its stake of around 11
percent in Xstrata since February.
In a rare April media briefing, QIA executive board member
Hussain al-Abdulla repeatedly dodged a question about the stake
increase, saying he was "legally advised" not to speak.
It halted its buying in June, but not before amassing a
position worth nearly $4 billion at current market prices. That
makes Qatar's role vital as Glencore's bid needs approval from
75 percent of Xstrata shareholder, excluding its own 34 percent
holding.
"Looking back, all this stake building seems now to be part
of a clear strategy. A strategy to increase the stake and go to
Glencore and say, 'give us better terms or you won't see this
merger through'," a Gulf-based investment banker who has advised
the fund said.
Glencore is expected to sweeten its bid in order to seal the
deal and said on Wednesday it would consider a proposal from
Xstrata's board regarding amendments to the management
incentives that were proposed as part of the deal.
FORCE TO RECKON WITH
With stakes in such high-profile names ranging from German
sports car maker Porsche, luxury goods house LVMH
to British bank Barclays and Swiss lender
Credit Suisse, the fund has built a reputation as one
of the most acquisitive investors in the business.
It has publicly expressed interest for commodity investments
and sits on an annual investment budget of between $30 billion
to $40 billion every year.
Philipp Mohr, global head of M&A advisory at Commerzbank,
who declined to discuss specific deals, said sovereign investors
have become confident about setting terms and conditions for an
investment.
"If they trust management, they will stick with them. But
most of these investments are by their nature not eternal, even
if they are long term."
Carsten Dentler, co-head of investment banking at UBS
Germany, who also declined to discuss specific deals, said:
"Originally such investors were perceived to be passive
without much of a strategic aim. They seldom demanded a seat on
the supervisory board, for example."
Even if the merger does not go through, bankers say the
Qatari fund has little to lose with its investment in Xstrata, a
profitable miner that fits in with its strategy of taking
ownership stakes in commodity firms.
"They see an underlying valuation rationale in Xstrata.
Qatar is pushing to see if they get more value for it from
Glencore, but if not, they still end up having a sizeable stake
in an incredibly profitable miner," said the advisory firm
banker.
Qatar has made no secret of its intentions to invest in
commodity-linked assets, even though it passed on an opportunity
to invest in Glencore's IPO last year.
It was touted to launch a $10 billion fund to invest in
listed gold companies last year and agreed to co-invest with
Barclays' natural resources private equity investment unit in
April.
"This is probably the first time they (Qatar) have taken
such a stance on a high-profile deal," a senior Dubai-based
banker said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to business
links with the fund. "To me, it clearly shows the evolution of
the fund from being a quiet investor to an investment force to
be reckoned with."