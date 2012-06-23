Qatar in French luxury hotel buying spree - report

BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 23 Qatar has signed to buy four luxury hotels from U.S. investment group Starwood at a total cost of up to 750 million euros ($940 million), adding to its investment in France, newspapers there reported on Saturday.
Gas-rich Qatar has gone on a spending spree in the past few years in France, investing in several sectors: industry, luxury, media, real estate and sport.
French daily Le Figaro said Qatar, which owns the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris and the Carlton in Cannes, was to buy Le Martinez, one of France's most prestigious hotels on the Cote d'Azur, famous for hosting celebrities during the Cannes film festival.
The three other hotels are the Concorde Lafayette, l'Hotel du Louvre in Paris, and Le Palais de la Mediterranee in Nice, Le Figaro said.
The world's top gas exporter has bought PSG football club, a 13 percent stake in French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere, and a stake in Total.
While Qatar will own the hotels, it will ask U.S. hotel group Hyatt to manage them, Le Figaro said, citing a source close to the matter.
Starwood was expected to announce the sale on June 28.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately