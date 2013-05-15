版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 01:13 BJT

Qatar Airways CEO: No interest in Bankia stake in IAG

NEW YORK May 15 Qatar Airways has no interest in buying a 12 percent stake in British Airways parent International Airlines Group from Spanish bank Bankia, the chief executive of Qatar Air said on Wednesday.

In an interview, Akbar Al Baker said reports of interest by the Qatar government in the stake were "nonsense."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐