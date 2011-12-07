REFILE-Qatargas to supply Japan with additional LNG

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA Dec 7 Qatargas will supply an additional 200,000 tonnes per annum of additional liquefied natural gas to Japan, the company said on Wednesday.
At the same event in Qatar, an executive of Japan's Chubu Eletric Power Co Inc said that Japan will need an additional three to four million tonnes per annum of gas in 2012.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.