版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 7日 星期三 15:04 BJT

REFILE-Qatargas to supply Japan with additional LNG

DOHA Dec 7 Qatargas will supply an additional 200,000 tonnes per annum of additional liquefied natural gas to Japan, the company said on Wednesday.

At the same event in Qatar, an executive of Japan's Chubu Eletric Power Co Inc said that Japan will need an additional three to four million tonnes per annum of gas in 2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐