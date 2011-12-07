CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Qatargas to supply Japan with additional LNG

DOHA/TOKYO Dec 7 Qatargas will supply an
additional 200,000 tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) to Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co Inc and
Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd, the companies said on Wednesday.
The agreement, for six years starting in 2016, was announced
at the World Petroleum Congress being held in Qatar. Qatar is
the world's top LNG exporter.
"We believe this agreement will enhance the further
development of the relationship between Qatar and Japan," Yuji
Kakimi, chief executive of Chubu Energy Trading and general
manager in charge of Chubu Electric's fuel department, told a
news conference in Doha.
With many of Japan's nuclear power facilities still shut
down after the March earthquake on the main island of Honshu,
the country's power companies have had to boost their gas
purchases to supply power and electricity to make up for the
shortfall.
A Chubu Electric spokesman said Shizuoka Gas would take all
of the allotment, adding that the agreement allows Chubu to
negotiate terms if necessary. Qatargas currently supplies Chubu
Electric with 10 million tonnes per annum.
Shizuoka Gas shares the same service area with Chubu
Electric.
The announcement did not specify how much Chubu Electric and
Shizuoka gas are paying for the additional supply. Chubu
Electric's spokesman declined to comment on pricing.
"We look forward to signing more long-term contracts with
Japan in the future," said Qatargas Chief Executive Officer
Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
Chubu Electric's Kakimi said Japan will need an additional
three to four million tonnes per annum of gas in 2012.
This is far below an estimate given by Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp last month, when a company official told an
energy conference in Moscow that Japan's LNG demand will rise by
20 million tonnes in 2012 compared with 2010.
Japan imported more than 70 million tonnes of LNG in 2010
from Australia, one of its biggest suppliers, as well as from
Malaysia, Indonesia and Qatar.