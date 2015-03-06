Qatargas to restart LNG production Train 4 in late March after shutdown

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
MILAN, March 6 Qatargas has shut down one of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plants, known as Train 4, for planned maintenance and expects output to resume around March 25, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The 7.8-million-tonne-per-year train, shut at the end of last month, supplies LNG to Britain, Europe and Asia, raising the possibility of reduced deliveries from the world's biggest LNG exporter.
ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum inaugurated the world's largest LNG project, known as Qatargas II, which includes Train 4 and also Train 5, in April 2009. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)